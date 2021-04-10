Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

