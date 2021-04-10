Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 3,191 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 3.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $266.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.