Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 323 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $232.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $143.01 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.