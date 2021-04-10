Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after acquiring an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $72.79 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

