Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

