Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

