Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 39,795 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,795 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.9% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

