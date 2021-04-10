Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

BBVA opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

