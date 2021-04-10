Banco BPM Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Now Covered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Banco BPM Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Banco BPM Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Banco BPM Società per Azioni stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Banco BPM Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Banco BPM Società per Azioni Company Profile

Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

