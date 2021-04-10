Bango (LON:BGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

BGO stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bango has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The firm has a market cap of £169.00 million and a P/E ratio of 36.51.

In related news, insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total value of £40,365 ($52,737.13). Also, insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

