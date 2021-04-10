Bank of America Upgrades Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) to Neutral

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLWYF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bellway stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. Bellway has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

