Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 14,953 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of ADMA Biologics worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.76 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $213.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.