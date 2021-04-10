Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Earthstone Energy worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 596,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 247,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

