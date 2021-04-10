Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $418,000 Position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AzurRx BioPharma were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AZRX opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZRX. Roth Capital reduced their price target on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

