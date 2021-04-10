Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $477,000 Stock Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 172.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $77,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

SMED opened at $13.43 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $221.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

