Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STND. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Standard AVB Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter.

STND stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

