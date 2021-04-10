Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 205,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 174.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

