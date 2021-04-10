Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,969 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.