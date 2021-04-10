Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BANR. Stephens began coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.