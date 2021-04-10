Bao Finance (BAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.05 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 68.2% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $46.26 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00295649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00749335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,671.85 or 0.99038212 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00712264 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

