Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. Baozun has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baozun by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

