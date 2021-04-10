Barclays Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $22.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.51.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.