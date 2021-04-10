Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Tushar Morzaria Buys 13,069 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 185.70 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.20. The company has a market cap of £31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BARC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

