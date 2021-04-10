Barclays Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $45.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

