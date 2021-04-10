Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 6,291 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 107.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $133.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

