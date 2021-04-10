Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,880 shares of company stock worth $33,262,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $85.99 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

