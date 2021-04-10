Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,551 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.63.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

