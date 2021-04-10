BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. BBQ has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.