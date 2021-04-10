Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BZLYF stock remained flat at $$4.91 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Beazley has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liability services, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

