Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDRFY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 46,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

