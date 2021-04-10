BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BGNE. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.56.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $308.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $136.48 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,240,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,225. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

