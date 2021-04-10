Benz Hits Market Cap of $1,262.12 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Benz has a market capitalization of $1,262.12 and approximately $1,539.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Benz has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00068997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00300256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.77 or 0.00752224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,252.41 or 0.99985627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.00 or 0.00774535 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling Benz

