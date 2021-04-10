Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTAI. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Shares of BTAI opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 64,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

