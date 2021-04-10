Berenberg Bank Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to $42.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EDVMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

