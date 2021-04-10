Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,729 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $59,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after buying an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,621,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Berry Global Group by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 612,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 396,087 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

