Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $91.79 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $625.46 million and approximately $91.79 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for about $58.95 or 0.00098360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00052857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00293677 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,609,990 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

