BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0003

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $18,633.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.67 or 0.00346881 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.48 or 0.00198622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00119199 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001539 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,167,772,055 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.