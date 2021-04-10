Bitradio (BRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $120.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $110,475.64 and approximately $120.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 90% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00024104 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,878,251 coins and its circulating supply is 9,878,247 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

