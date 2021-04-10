BITTO (BITTO) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $988,760.59 and $119,114.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00066332 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003756 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.