Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Christopher D. Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $890.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,624,000 after acquiring an additional 575,818 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,646,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 266,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 201,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

