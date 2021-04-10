BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.62

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.62 and traded as high as C$11.83. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$11.42, with a volume of 2,261,705 shares traded.

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.80.

In other news, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$341,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

