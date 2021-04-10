Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $1,164,889.44 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BE opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,978,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

