BMO Capital Markets Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $41.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IGIFF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC assumed coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.17.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $31.38 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.7714 per share. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

