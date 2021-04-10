BMO Capital Markets Increases The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target to $40.00

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s current price.

The North West stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The North West has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

