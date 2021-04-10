BNP Paribas Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,914,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,273 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

