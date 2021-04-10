Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Bodycote stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

