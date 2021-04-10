Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCC. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

