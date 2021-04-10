Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $145,295.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $83.24 or 0.00137939 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00291387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00736004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,047.61 or 0.99507662 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.88 or 0.00757122 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance.

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

