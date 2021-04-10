Bread (BRD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.11 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $43.11 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00053038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00609798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

