Bremer Bank National Association Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

